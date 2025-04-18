See the Setlist From Alabama’s Live in Concert 25 Tour Opening Night

The boys in Alabama are back on the road.

The legendary country band launched their Live in Concert 25 Tour in Phoenix, Ariz. on Thursday (April 17) night.

It was the first of 14 dates that founding members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry have on the calendar for this year, but they are leaving room for more after this first leg.

"Every show I count as one more beautiful blessing!" Owen said when announcing their 2025 dates. "Much love to you, our fans! Looking forward to seeing all of you on the tour!"

"We are eager to get back on the road and make more cherished memories with each of you," Gentry added. "It is a joy to play for our followers and friends who have supported us through thick and thin."

Each show has a different with a rotating cast of openers: Lee Greenwood, Eddie Montgomery, Jamey Johnson, Pat Green, Ned LeDoux and others are all scheduled to warm up the crowd throughout the trek.

For opening night, Pam Tillis stepped in for Lorrie Morgan after she canceled all of her live shows for the foreseeable future. Morgan will instead be by her husband of 15 years' side as he undergoes treatment for mouth cancer.

Tillis will also take care of Morgan's opening duties at the April 19 show in Lincoln, Calif. Morgan was not scheduled for any other appearances.

Here Is Alabama's Live in Concert 25 Tour Setlist (Opening Night)

"Tennessee River"

"If You're Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)"

"The Closer You Get"

"Sad Lookin' Moon"

"Forever's as Far as I'll Go"

"When We Make Love"

"Song of the South"

"Love in the First Degree"

"Angels Among Us"

"Can't Keep a Good Man Down"

"Orange Blossom Special"

"Born Country"

"Why Lady Why"

"You Are So Beautiful"