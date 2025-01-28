Tim McGraw’s Nephew Covers an Alabama Classic + Fans Are Loving It! [Watch]
Tim McGraw turned to social media to share a clip of his nephew covering an all-time classic song from Alabama, and his fans showered the performance with love.
McGraw's nephew is country recording artist Timothy Wayne, who released his debut single, "God Made a Country Boy," in May of 2024.
In a clip McGraw posted to Instagram, Wayne gives a solo performance of "Lady Down on Love," which Alabama took to No. 1 in 1983. The song was the third and final single from Alabama's seventh studio album, The Closer You Get ...
Alabama lead singer Randy Owen wrote the song, which tells the heartbreaking story of a newly single woman who's looking back at the end of her relationship with regret, but also knows that she could not stay with an unfaithful man.
Wayne gives it a simple, stripped-down treatment in his live rendition, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar. See it in the video below:
"My nephew @timothywayne throwing down some @thealabamaband," McGraw writes in the caption.
His fans responded to the post with overwhelming praise.
"Wow! Great voice! Following in your footsteps Tim. Another great talent in the McGraw Family. Looking forward to hearing his songs on the radio!" one fan writes, while another chimes in, "If he’s related to you then he has a fan for life from me. He has a fantastic voice!"
Other viewers added all manner of heart emojis and other positive reactions to the down-home performance.
Timothy Wayne signed a record deal with UMG Nashville in April of 2024, while he was still a sophomore at LSU.
“I’m so excited to have this opportunity to make and record music with UMG Nashville,” he said at the time. “This has been a dream of mine, and I am working hard on music that I can’t wait to share with everyone.”
McGraw is more than just a proud uncle, he's also been directly involved in Wayne's career. In April of 2024, he shared a clip of Wayne in the studio, writing, "Working in the studio with my nephew @timothywaynemusic."
McGraw also tapped Wayne as one of the opening acts for his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.
McGraw ended up having to cancel the final dates of that tour after suffering an injury that led to him undergoing surgery on both knees. Most recently, he's reportedly pulled out of his starring role in an untitled Netflix series because he is set to undergo surgery on his back.
