Alabama, Toby Keith Co-Headlining Labor Day Weekend Drive-in Concert Broadcast

Alabama and Toby Keith will co-headline a Labor Day Weekend concert set to air at hundreds of drive-in move theaters. The show will also feature Michael Ray and Blanco Brown.

Dubbed the Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend, the concert broadcast is scheduled for Sept. 2. Ray will open the show, and Brown will host. Three hundred venues, located in North America and around the world, are participating, per a press release.

“Over the years, we’ve performed in every type of venue and recorded our music across every type of format, and this night is really shaping up to be one of the coolest we’ve been a part of,” say Alabama members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. “To reach fans in big cities and small towns all across the country with the same show is going to make for not only an awesome concert experience but a heck of an outdoor tailgate party, too!”

Adds Keith, "Have a great Labor Day and enjoy the show!"

Keith filmed his performance in Nashville, while Alabama recorded theirs in Fort Payne, Ala. Both sets were put together specifically for this event, the latest in a series of drive-in broadcasts that has included performances from Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown and more. It's possible that Keith could even debut some new music during his show: He's set to release a new album, Peso in My Pocket, on Oct. 15.

Tickets for the Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend will go on sale on Friday (Aug. 13), via EncoreNights.com. Tickets start at $56 per car.