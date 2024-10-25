Alana Springsteen has scrapped two planned performances for this weekend. A bus fire destroyed her gear and personal belongings, making it impossible to play.

The country newcomer shared the news on Thursday morning (Oct. 24). She had a trio of Texas dates planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, including two with Tyler Hubbard.

"I'm beyond grateful to God that everyone on our team and crew is safe and unharmed," Springsteen says.

Earlier this year, Springsteen joined Luke Bryan on his Mind of a Country Boy Tour.

Springsteen's last album was Twenty Something, released in 2023.

Recently, she shared that "Goodbye Looks Good on You" — a single with Mitchell Tenpenny — had been Gold certified by the RIAA.

"Experienced our first and hopefully only ever bus fire this morning," Springsteen says. "Sending big love to the firefighters, police and EMTs that showed up, took care of us and made sure everyone was OK."

"Our gear and belongings didn't make it though, so we're unfortunately not going to be able to play the shows this weekend. We'll keep y'all updated."

After this weekend, Springsteen will stay busy with 11 dates on her official tour calendar through 2024, including shows next weekend in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Toronto.

"Ghost In My Guitar" with Chris Stapleton is another popular song from the 23-year-old Virginia Beach, Va., native. Last fall she embarked on her first headlining tour — since debuting with "Slow Down" in 2019, she's enjoyed a steady rise to get to there and shown appreciation for fans along the way.

The bus fire comes two years after she made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry and announced she'd signed a record deal with Columbia Records NY and Sony Music Nashville.

