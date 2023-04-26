Alexander Ludwig Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety: ‘I Was So Lost’

Alexander Ludwig is getting candid about his sobriety and offering up encouragement to anyone else going through the same battle.

The rising country artist revealed that he is now five years sober — he reflects on what his life was like at the time he hit rock bottom.

"It's pretty crazy to me that five years ago to the day, I was so lost, so confused and so scared about where my life would go," he recounts. "All I knew was that I had an issue and a problem that needed to be fixed."

"I've lost a lot of friends to this disease, so many people didn't make it and I don't really know why, because there's so many reasons why that should have been me and not them," he adds of his sobriety.

Ludwig also shares that the day he posted this message was extra special, because it marked the three-year anniversary of the first date he had with his now-wife, Lauren. He called the occurrence serendipitous and reflected on the good that has come into his life since make the decision to get sober.

"It's amazing what can happen when you decide to love yourself and commit to loving yourself and to growing every day as a human being as opposed to satiating these impulses we all have," he explains.

He took a moment in his video to offer up encouragement to others.

"I don't want to make this video as, like, congratulatory to myself — it's really just for anybody that needs to see this," he says. "If you're struggling, be brave enough to ask for help and take it from me, there really is hope at the end of the road, there really is a light at the end of the tunnel."

"It's actually staggering to me how much has changed in my life since I got out until now," the Hunger Games alum adds.

Ludwig and his wife recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple has suffered multiple miscarriages on the road to parenthood, but Baby Ludwig is expected to arrive in May 2023.