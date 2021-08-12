Fourteen years after their Grammy-winning album Raising Sand, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant are reuniting for a brand-new album. Raise the Roof is due out on Nov. 19, via Rounder Records, the pair announced on Thursday (Aug. 12).

In conjunction with the album announcement, Krauss and Plant have released a new song, "Can't Let Go." The Randy Weeks-penned song was originally performed by Lucinda Williams, who released it on her now-classic 1998 album Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.

For Raise the Roof, bluegrass and country star Krauss and rock legend and Led Zeppelin member Plant again worked with T Bone Burnett, the iconic producer also behind Raising Sand. The album's 12 songs include Everly Brothers and Merle Haggard covers, as well as a song written by Burnett and Plant, "High and Lonesome."

Raising Sand, released in 2007, won Krauss and Plant six Grammy Awards in 2009, including the all-genre Album of the Year and Record of the Year honors. The platinum-certified project landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart, and at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart and the all-genre Billboard 200.

In the country world specifically, Raising Sand won Krauss and Plant Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards. At the Americana Honors & Awards, they took home Album of the Year and Duo/Group of the Year.

Further details on Raise the Roof are below, and the album is available to pre-order and pre-save now at PlantKrauss.com. The press release notes that Krauss and Plant will tour together in 2022; full details are forthcoming.

Rounder Records

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, Raise the Roof Tracklist:

1. "Quattro (World Drifts In)"

2. "The Price of Love"

3. "Go Your Way"

4. "Trouble With My Lover"

5. "Searching for My Love"

6. "Can't Let Go"

7. "It Don't Bother Me"

8. "You Led Me to the Wrong"

9. "Last Kind Words Blues"

10. "High and Lonesome"

11. "Going Where the Lonely Go"

12. "Somebody Was Watching Over Me"