The Opry 100: A Live Celebration NBC was jam-packed full of special moments and unforgettable collaborations — and that's just what happened on TV!

If you were watching the NBC broadcast or the Peacock livestream of the show, you saw plenty of one-of-a-kind moments take place live on the Grand Ole Opry stage on Wednesday night (March 19).

But there's plenty more that happened when the cameras weren't rolling.

In fact, some of the most memorable moments from the whole show took place backstage or on the red carpet.

One Grand Ole Opry member met her all-time favorite artist for the very first time. Another paid tribute to a late legend, not just in music, but also in fashion. And a third country superstar who was booked to perform on Wednesday night wound up conspicuously absent from the stage.

This show was part of the Grand Ole Opry's year-long 100th birthday celebration, which has been going on throughout 2025 and will continue as the year goes on. This event was a cornerstone of festivities, with Opry member and big country stars all turning out to celebrate the Opry and pay tribute to some of its all-time greatest performers.

Flip through the gallery below for all the behind-the-scenes highlights from Opry 100: A Live Celebration.