Alison Krauss & Union Station Announce Their First Album in 14 Years

Alison Krauss & Union Station have announced a release date for Arcadia, their first studio album in almost a decade-and-a-half.

To preview the project, they've shared "Looks Like the End of the Road," a song that Krauss says crystallized this album cycle and helped steer the group's next musical chapter.

"Usually I find something that's a first song, and then things fall into place," she explains. "That song was 'Looks Like the End of the Road.' Jeremy Lister wrote it, and it just felt so alive — and as always, I could hear the guys already playing it."

Arcadia arrives in full on March 28, and the band will follow it up with a lengthy 2025 tour featuring International Bluegrass Hall of Famer Jerry Douglas.

Krauss is a legendary singer-songwriter especially noted in the bluegrass world, but country fans know her for her participation in the O Brother Where Art Thou soundtrack, and her hit 2003 duet with Brad Paisley, "Whiskey Lullaby."

She was also the most-award female artist in Grammys history until 2021, when Beyoncé broke her record as she received her 28th golden gramophone.

Alison Krauss & Union Station, "Looks Like the End of the Road" Lyrics:

It's the end of the circus /And I'm feeling sad like a clown / My makeup is drowning / In blood, sweat and tears from the heart and the fear / That when I look around / I lost what I found

Chorus:

When I started off never thought I'd cross / The lines that were drawn a long time ago / Are buried and gone in lines and ego / And I drank it down but can't cover up / The lives that I've lost, I've run out of luck / Goodbye to the world that I know / Looks like the end of the road

Isolate in the darkest of nights / And I'm down to the wire / Surrounded by fire / Pull the plug from the jug / But you can't wash it out of your mind / Or stay ahead of the crime

Repeat Chorus

Goodbye to the world that I know / Looks like the end of the road / Goodbye to the world that I know / Looks like the end of the road