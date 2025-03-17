Most people get excited when they see a delivery truck pull up to their house, but if this woman is your driver, you may want to wait until she drives away before claiming your package.

Delivery drivers getting angry is not a new social media phenomenon, but the latest video takes things to an extreme.

A viral video shows an Amazon driver walking up to the home's Ring doorbell and telling the homeowner just how they feel about them. A huge warning here, as the video is for sure not safe for work (foul language).

Reactions to the video have been plentiful, with most coming down on the side of the homeowner, many suggesting possible injuries or a handicap being the reason for the constant orders (unclear if this is the case).

"This would the exact same thing as being a regular at a restaurant and the waitress calling you lazy for not staying home to cook your own meals," one X user writes.

But not everyone is pro-homeowner:

"Probably unpopular opinion. But I agree with the Amazon person," another person says. "Yes I understand she is a delivery driver and that’s her job. But if they’re ordering tons of stuff consistently it doesn’t hurt to leave a water or snack outside. Or maybe say thank you."

Many on social media have noted the driver's opening comment of: "I have been waiting for this day," with some wondering if perhaps she has secured a new job and was throwing this fit on her final day.

No word on if there was any sort of confrontation between the homeowner and the driver previously. Amazon has had no comment on the video or the alleged incidents.

Wood is host of the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning from 6-10AM CT on the Taste of Country app, on local affiliates where available and online at tasteofcountry.com.

Kid Rock Trivia: 17 STUNNING Facts, Ranked Level 1 to 100 As the levels get higher, the facts get wilder! Here are 17 things you probably didn't know about Kid Rock, including the truth about his son, why he divorced Pam Anderson and whether or not he's friends with Eminem. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes