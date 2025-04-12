The set of American Idol turned into church earlier this week as contestants broke into a song of praise!

In a video shared to social media by Season 23 contestant Rylie O'Neil, we see a group of Idol hopefuls gathered backstage lifting their voices in worship. It looks like about two dozen singers belting out a song called "The Blessing" by Elevation Worship.

Their harmonies will give you chills.

"POV: you're on the set of American Idol and the Holy Spirit shows up," O'Neil writes on the video.

The Internet Reacts to American Idol Contestants' Praise Break

O'Neil's followers flocked to the comments to share their joy in seeing the video.

"Do I need to start watching American Idol again?" someone asks. "This is beautiful!"

"I need a whole album of worship songs sung by this group of people! Wowow," one writes.

"He didn't just show up, He blew into that building and took the roof off," another shares. "Wow! Powerful."

"Glory!!" someone exclaims. "That's what heaven sounds like!!"

Even a few of her fellow contestants wrote about how meaningful the moment was to them.

"It was so so powerful!" Breanna Nix Music types. "I love you Riley!"

"This was a moment," Thunderstorm Artis shared.

American Idol Is Planning a Special Easter Sunday Episode

This was just a warmup for what's to come on American Idol this season. The show is planning a "Songs of Faith" episode for Easter Sunday. On April 20, contestants will be tasked with singing faith-inspired songs as a part of the competition.

The "Songs of Faith" special will also feature performances from all three judges — Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — and the Artist in Residence, Jelly Roll. Visiting guest like CeCe Winans, Brandon Lake, former contestant Roman Collins and others will take the stage to sing, too.