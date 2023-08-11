Singer Katharine McPhee is rushing home from Asia after she and husband David Foster suffered a "horrible tragedy."

The pair were scheduled to play a pair of shows in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday and Saturday (Aug. 11-12), but McPhee told her fans she'll miss the concerts.

Taking to Instagram, she writes:

“David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all.”

McPhee and Grammy winning record producer Foster married in June 2019 and have a 2-year-old son named Rennie.

The 39-year-old McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas, but they did not have children. Foster, 73, was married four times previously.

McPhee finished second to Taylor Hicks during Season 5 of American Idol in 2006, a season that featured Foster as a guest mentor.

The nature of the tragedy was not immediately made clear, and friends and family wished them well on social media. McPhee's next scheduled tour stop isn't until November, when she and Foster resume their tour with a show in Michigan.

McPhee's last solo studio album was I Fall in Love Too Easily (2017), but since then she's remained active on TV, film and stage. She's been a part of reality shows like The Voice and the Masked Singer since her time on Idol, but also acted in scripted dramas like Country Comfort for Netflix.

Her last film role was in a 2021 movie called The Tiger Rising. Her most recent Instagram posts include a few candids of Foster, plus more glamorous pictures of the two and several solo shots that promote various projects and products.

