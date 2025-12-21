The suspect in the July 2025 murders of American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca will not stand trial, according to ABC 7.

22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, who was arrested in connection with the killings in mid-July, is headed to a state hospital instead. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Maria Cavalluzzi declared him mentally incompetent to stand trial in a ruling on Friday (Dec. 19.)

The judge noted in her ruling that Boodarian has refused to appear in court and has not been communicating with his attorney. The ruling also maintained an order to involuntarily medicate Boodarian.

What Happened to 'American Idol' Executive Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca?

Kaye and Deluca died in a double homicide at their home in Encino, Calif. in mid-July. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to their death certificates.

Boodarian was arrested in connection with the murders shortly after the couple's bodies were discovered, after police identified him through video surveillance in the home.

Police said at the time they believed Kaye and Deluca walked in on the suspect during a break-in, leading to a deadly confrontation. Officials said Boodarian had no known connection to the victims.

What Has Happened in Court Since the Murders?

In August, proceedings in the criminal case were suspended when Judge Martin Herscovitz expressed doubts about Boodarian's ability to stand trial.That was due to "his behavior in court," per ABC.

Rolling Stone further adds that Boodarian was non-responsive to a judge at his August hearing. His attorney also told the judge at that point that he had stopped communicating with her, and that he had "severe mental health issues."

If he were to stand trial and be convicted, Boodarian could be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, or he could receive the death penalty.

Last month, Judge Cavalluzzi also decided that Boodarian was incompetent to stand trial but then withdrew that decision, saying she wanted to see him in person first.

Boodarian has reportedly refused transport to the courthouse both at his Friday hearing, and at a previous hearing in November.

His case will be revisited in a follow-up status hearing in March 2026.