What Are America’s Most Trusted Brands? Answers Revealed

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Reader's Digest just released their annual survey of America's most trusted brands. I love anything that Reader's Digest puts out, simply because they are and have been in doctors' office waiting rooms since I was a kid, and I know that's where people have time to kill and honest answers to give.

Here is a breakdown from the article of what Americans trust the most, brand-wise:

Most Trusted Airline: Southwest

Most Trusted Domestic Car: Ford

Most Trusted Foreign Car: Toyota

Most Trusted Car insurance: State Farm

Most Trusted Computer: A tie between Dell and HP

Most Trusted Fast Food: McDonald's

Most Trusted Big Box Retailer: Walmart

Most Trusted Laundry Detergent: Tide

Most Trusted Shampoo / Conditioner: Pantene

Most Trusted Toothpaste: Crest

And most importantly, TOILET PAPER: Charmin

I feel like Americans nailed it on this. My only exceptions are the most trusted computer brand, I see no Apple. And shampoo, all we used in my house growing up was Alberto VO5, so I'm partial to that for life.

Check out the list of America's most trusted brands and see the near misses, as well — it might surprise you. I know it did me.