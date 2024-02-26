Amy Grant Reveals Surgery to Remove Cyst in ‘Hypergrowth’

Amy Grant continues to look on the bright side after a traumatizing bike accident left her unconscious in July of 2022.

The singer is still dealing with issues like short-term memory loss, but she can sing, and she's very happy about one unwanted side effect.

"I just felt like an old beat-up car that went in and got a paint job and had the dents knocked out," she shares. "That's a gift!"

Grant was riding her bike near Nashville when she struck a pothole and suffered cuts, bruises and a traumatic brain injury that forced her to postpone and cancel several shows.

In March 2023, she told Today it might take 18 months for her to fully recover.

Grant is married to country legend Vince Gill.

Related: Amy Grant Explains How Husband Vince Gill Helped After Bike Accident

During a recent interview with E! News, Grant revealed that she was not aware of a cyst on her throat at the time of the accident.

"Because of the trauma of that bike wreck, it went into hypergrowth," she says. "I had this five hour surgery and they took it out ... So I actually had to learn to sing again."

Beyond that, she underwent a facelift.

"I didn't ask for it," she says, "but I came out of surgery and my neck was a little tighter."

Grant is smiling through this new interview as she jokes about walking around like she's drunk due to periodic balance issues. The 63-year-old singer is performing again, but while she has gotten back on the stage, she's not likely to get back on the bike.

"There are so many sports to enjoy," she says.