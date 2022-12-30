Amy Grant Says She’s Grateful for Her Bike Accident: ‘I Needed This’

Amy Grant made her first television appearance since her bicycle accident on July 27 as she chatted with CBS Mornings about her Kennedy Center Honor in mid-December. After months of recovering, the singer says she is thankful that it happened.

"The three things I kept saying over and over again, 'I can't believe I have all of my teeth, something's wrong with my shoulder and I needed this,'" she reveals.

"And I think about how... like what energy do I have left and how would I like to use it differently," she continues. "And it's been such a gift."

A little perspective is always a gift; however, Grant doesn't plan on keeping that perspective to herself. Instead, she will do what she's always done and put it in her music — even though she had no plans of making another record prior to her fall.

"Really, the gift is I loved music before anybody was listening. I wrote songs because they helped me understand life," she explains. "I woke up saying, 'I still have that same toolkit, and I think I have one more good record in me.'"

Grant was on hand at the Kennedy Center Honors to receive her award. She was also treated to a few performances in her honor. The Highwomen sang "Somewhere Down the Road," while Sheryl Crow put her spin on "Baby Baby." Michael W. Smith also teamed up with Bebe and CeCe Winans for a medley of Grant's worship songs, "El Shaddai" and "Sing Your Praise to the Lord."

Gladys Knight, George Clooney, Tania Leon, and U2 were also among this year's recipients.