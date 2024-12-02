Vince Gill opened up about his home life with wife Amy Grant as a recent guest on Clint Black's Talking in Circles interview show on Peacock.

The country mainstay was telling Black about a time early in their relationship that he took Grant out golfing with him. Fans know that Gill wears his heart on his sleeve — he has a hard time hiding his emotions, both positive and negative.

That was an issue on this day on the golf course, he explains.

Gill says he gently placed the golf club back into the bag and tried to break the head of it inconspicuously to release his anger, while hiding it from Grant.

"We're playing, and I hit a shot. I'm not so happy, and I stick the club in the bag and I break the head off," he recalls.

"She turned around and saw me, and I go, 'I'm sorry,'" Gill remembers, "And she goes, 'ah that doesn't surprise me.'"

"I go, 'well, what do you mean?' She goes, 'Well, you're an emotional guy. Nobody laughs harder than you do. You love to laugh, you love comedians, you laugh from the tips of your toes when something's funny.'"

What she said next has stuck with him to this day.

"She says, 'And then I've seen you completely fall apart in front of the whole world, and cry your eyes out. Now, you've hit a golf shot and you're mad. You can't control any of your emotions," Gill recalls Grant telling him.

"How could you ever expect to control one emotion if you can't control any of your emotions."

Remembering the incident, he started to tear up, describing what his now-wife of nearly 25 years said and what it means to him even still.

"That was pretty powerful because all of my life, all I ever got was grief about that emotion, about anger. Then somebody pointed out the entirety of what I was and it was powerful. Pretty cool."

The couple have been married since 2000 and will celebrate 25 years of bliss in March. Gill recently shared his secret to a happy marriage with the rest of the world.

Enjoy 22 Pictures of Vince Gill Young Vince Gill started his solo career in Nashville in the early 1980s. Since then, he has recorded more than 20 studio albums, charted more than 40 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and sold more than 26 million albums. When it comes to winning awards, Gill is no slouch, either — he has won 22 Grammys and 18 CMAs lifetime. In 2007, Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Let's take a look back at 22 pictures of Vince Gill young. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

2024 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures Check out the best pictures from the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet.

Country couples and solo stars walked the red carpet ahead of the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 20). See pictures of the best and worst dressed stars, plus some of the wildest looks. There were certainly some bold hat decisions. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes