Vince Gill Reveals the Secret to His 25-Year Marriage

Vince Gill and Amy Grant will celebrate 25 years of marriage next March — a big milestone for any couple, and an even greater feat for two singers in the public eye.

In a new conversation with ET Online, Gill and Grant revealed the secret to their long-lasting love. It's good practical advice, but maybe a little less romantic than fans might expect from a wordsmith like Gill.

"I travel a lot," he deadpans. "I'm on the road."

All jokes aside, Grant says there's an element of truth to Gill's answer.

"Everybody's life just is what it is. Both of our lives involve a lot of travel," Grant reflects. "... I know that one thing we give each other is a lot of freedom. Part of that is marrying when we did."

Gill was in his early 40s when they got married, while Grant was in her late 30s, and they had already established successful musical careers.

"We kinda already had our rhythms there," she continues.

"But what my feeling is, I just love returning to him," Grant adds.

And while Gill and Grant certainly often go their separate ways — such as Gill's ongoing booking with the Eagles, a group he's been performing with for almost eight years — they find ways to blend their work with time together, too.

Grant and Gill released their first joint holiday album, When I Think About Christmas, in 2024, and they're once again returning to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium for a series of Christmas performances.

"It really just captures the beauty of a moment together," Grant says, speaking about one of the original songs on that project, "'Til the Season Comes Round Again."

"Vince is so good living in the moment," she continues. "He does not spend a lot of time looking back or looking ahead ... He's very present. I think that's what makes him a great musician."