Vince Gill Knows the Artist He’d Like to Sing With in Heaven

Don't worry, Vince Gill is not anywhere near his death bed, but he put himself there mentally for a moment in a recent interview.

Gill revealed the one artist he would want to sing with in Heaven someday — he even named the song he'd pick!

On a recent episode of Talking in Circles on Peacock, Gill sat down with legendary artist Clint Black. Both legends started reminiscing about their past careers, when the question of performing in Heaven found its way to Gill.

Gill joked with Black about the thought of him even making it to Heaven, but he knew just the icon he'd want to sing with if he gets there: Chet Atkins.

As for what song they'd sing?

"'Country Gentleman' is pretty good," Gill says. Or, "Any one he played."

Atkins' "Country Gentleman" came out in 1953. Gill was four years old when it was released.

It's no surprise that he was listening to classic country music like Atkins' all the way back before he was in kindergarten.

Lately, Gill has been lending his skills to the Eagles, as they have been playing their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. He joined the group back in 2017. Gill recently spoke on how difficult it is to play at the Sphere in Vegas and why he's not a huge fan.

We don't wish Heaven upon the "I Still Believe In You" singer anytime soon, but when the day comes, rest assured that he'll find another legend for a mega jam session.

Enjoy 22 Pictures of Vince Gill Young Vince Gill started his solo career in Nashville in the early 1980s. Since then, he has recorded more than 20 studio albums, charted more than 40 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and sold more than 26 million albums. When it comes to winning awards, Gill is no slouch, either — he has won 22 Grammys and 18 CMAs lifetime. In 2007, Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Let's take a look back at 22 pictures of Vince Gill young. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul