Amy Grant and Vince Gill marked a one-of-a-kind career milestone during their Christmas at the Ryman performance at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium on Friday (Dec. 22). The married musical duo celebrated their 100th Christmas performance at the legendary venue, and a surprise guest was on hand to help mark the moment.

Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze took the stage alongside Ryman Auditorium Director of Concerts Chrissy Hall during the special holiday performance to present Grant and Gill with a Hatch Show Print commemorating the occasion, which took place as part of a 12-show run. The feat also makes Grant and Gill the first artists ever to headline 100 shows at the Ryman.

amy-grant-vince-gill-ryman-milestone Catherine Powell loading...

The Christmas at the Ryman shows ran from Dec. 13-23 in 2023. According to American Songwriter, the set list included "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," a Big Band arrangement of "Jingle Bells," "Winter Wonderland" and more holiday classics, interspersed with a number of original songs.

A portion of the Christmas at the Ryman proceeds went to support Room in the Inn, which helps provide winter shelter, housing placements, educational and workforce development and more support services for unhoused people.