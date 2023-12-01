The last year and a half hasn't been easy on Amy Grant after a bicycling accident left her hospitalized. Now, she's entered into a new era of her music career and will be making a triumphant return to the Ryman Auditorium in 2024.

The "Baby, Baby" singer will perform two solo shows at the Mother Church for the first time in 25 years. The Mother's Day weekend (May 10-11) special also marks her first solo shows in Nashville in more than 15 years.

“I’m thrilled to be headed back to the Ryman for the first time in 25 years to play two nights of the non-holiday music I’ve been making for the past 45 years," she says of the upcoming event. "Over the two nights, I’ll cover as much of the old music as I can, and introduce a couple of new songs.”

Grant has been on the Ryman stage many times over the years with her husband, Vince Gill, as the two do a joint residency there every holiday season. This year's Christmas at the Ryman series has 12 dates scheduled Dec. 13-23.

“Who doesn’t love the Ryman Auditorium? It’s the best place in the world to hear music and to perform,” she explains. “Every year I look forward to Vince’s and my Christmas residency there, and this year is no exception."

"For so many artists and musicians, playing that stage is returning to the Mother Church of music and sharing a night with family," she adds.

Grant suffered several injuries from a bicycling accident in July 2022. After months of recovery, she says the entire process was a gift — it was through the recovery process that she realized she still has more music in her.

"Really, the gift is I loved music before anybody was listening. I wrote songs because they helped me understand life," she told CBS Mornings at the time. "I woke up saying, 'I still have that same toolkit, and I think I have one more good record in me.'"