Amy Grant's classic Heart in Motion album is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, and she'll celebrate the hit record with a fall tour. The singer unveiled her plans on Friday (June 18).

Grant's Fall 2021 tour will take her to Houston, Texas; Baltimore, Md.; the Los Angeles, Calif., area and elsewhere between Aug. 5 and Oct. 29. A total of 39 stops are scheduled, with a full list of shows available below. It'll be Grant's first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020.

Heart in Motion, originally released in March of 1991, went to No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Albums chart and also placed in the Top 10 of the all-genre Billboard 200. It's been certified five-times platinum, thanks in part to the singles "Baby, Baby" (an all-genre Hot 100 chart No. 1), "Every Heartbeat" (No. 2 on the Hot 100), "That's What Love Is For" and "Good for Me" (Hot 100 Top 10s).

Heart in Motion earned an Album of the Year nod at the 1992 Grammy Awards. A 30th anniversary edition, featuring several never-before-released songs and remixes, is due out on July 9, while a remastered vinyl version of the album will be available beginning on July 30.

Amy Grant, 2021 Fall Tour Dates:

Aug. 5 — Beaver Creek, Colo. @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

Aug. 6 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theater

Aug. 7 — Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theater

Aug. 14 — LaGrange, Ga. @ Sweetland Amphitheater

Aug. 15 — Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns

Sept. 8 — Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theater

Sept. 9 — Medford, Mass. @ The Chevalier Theater

Sept. 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ Modell Performing Arts Center

Sept. 11 — Richmond, Ky. @ Eastern Kentucky University

Sept. 16 — New Philadelphia, Ohio @ Performing Arts Center

Sept. 17 — Greensburg, Pa. @ Palace Theater

Sept. 18 — Warsaw, Ind. @ Wagon Wheel Center

Sept. 20 — Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere

Sept. 21 — Dayton, Ohio @ Schuster Center

Sept. 22 — Rocky Mount, Va. @ Harvester Performance Center

Sept. 23 — Durham, N.C. @ Carolina Theater of Durham

Sept. 25 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Paramount Theater

Sept. 26 — Bristol, Tenn. @ Paramount Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 1-3 — Franklin, Tenn. @ Tennessee Weekend

Oct. 8 — Greeley, Colo. @ Union Colony Civic Center

Oct. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater

Oct. 10 — Boise, Idaho @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 11 — Spokane, Wash. @ First Interstate Center

Oct. 13 — Bellingham, Wash. @ Mount Baker Theater

Oct. 14 — Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theater

Oct. 15 — Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Luther Burbank Center

Oct. 16 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Oct. 18 — San Jose, Calif. @ California Theater

Oct. 19 — Grass Valley, Calif. @ Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 20 — Anaheim, Calif. @ City National Grove

Oct. 22 — Beverly Hills, Calif. @ Saban Theater

Oct. 23 — Chandler, Ariz. @ Chandler Center for the Performing

Oct. 24 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Fox Theater

Oct. 26 — Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Center

Oct. 27 — Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theater

Oct. 28 — Houston, Texas @ Arena Theater

Oct. 29 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Saenger Theater

