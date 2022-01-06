The new year brought a new addition to Amy Grant's family: a granddaughter named Penelope Willow Long.

Grant's daughter, Millie, and her husband Ben Long welcomed their first baby on Monday, Jan. 3, at 10:14AM in Nashville.

"What a way to kick off 2022!" the new grandmother shares with People. "We are over the moon at her safe delivery. Mom and baby are doing great!"

Grant also tells the publication that she goes by "Ama" instead of other names like "Grandma" and "Nana."

She was quick to share photos of the big day on social media. You'll see the proud Ama holding Penelope with a big smile on her face at the end of the carousel. It also appears there are some happy tears in her eyes.

Gloria "Millie" Chapman — whom Grant shares with her ex-husband, Gary Chapman — was the inspiration behind Grant's song "Baby Baby." She and Ben tied the knot in 2019 after meeting on a dating app more than four years ago.

"It is hard to believe that same 6-week-old girl who inspired the lyrics to 'Baby Baby' is now a beautiful married woman," Grant told People at the time. "Her life has given us a lot of reasons to dance and celebrate through the years!"

Grant is already a step-grandmother to husband Vince Gill's grandchildren, Wyatt Gill and Everly June. Gill's daughter, Jenny, and her husband Josh Van Valkenburg welcomed Wyatt in August 2014 and Everly in January 2018. Grant and Gill married in 2000.