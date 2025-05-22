Applebee’s Stuns With New All-You-Can-Eat Option

In a time where it seems you get less for your money, Applebee's is looking to reverse course by offering an all-you-can-eat option at all of their locations.

Walk into Applebee's feeling like a boss, and as you wait to be seated, just imagine the endless riblets, chicken tenders, and/or crunchy fried shrimp (and endless french fries) that you are about to indulge in.

It won't break the bank, either: The Takeout is reporting the revival of the chain's coveted all-you-can-eat option for $15.99 for your choice of an endless entree and fries.

But wait, there's more!

You can mix and match what you get — you can have all three entrees. If you are done smashing riblets, you can quickly move onto some fried shrimp then slide into chicken tender world.

Nobody has taken the 'how long can I stay and how much can I eat' challenge, but surely it will become a thing on social media before long.

Oh, and one more thing: If your mom or spouse says that there is nothing healthy about this offering and tries to make you change your mind about going to an Applebee's to take advantage of this belt buckle-busting feast, tell them that there are vegetables, too — in the form of coleslaw.

Walk in with an empty stomach, walk out with elastic marks around your waist from your pants getting tighter and digging into you.

