Free Chicken! Applebee’s Surprising Fans by Offering BOGO Wings

It's time to eat more chicken. Applebee's is surprising fans by offering their bone-in or boneless chicken wings for free when you purchase a second order at regular price.

The BOGO deal is only happening for one day, but a special day at that: National Chicken Wing Day, which is July 29.

There is one slight hoop to jump through, but anyone with a smartphone will easily be able to conquer this. Head to Applebees.com or download the free Applebee's app and order through there on July 29.

Your order of wings will come with a second order of your choice, just punch in the code WINGDAY25 when ordering.

When you order your wings, you have another choice to make: Which sauces do you want?

There are six sauces to choose from: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo and Honey Pepper.

Get our free mobile app

Vicki Hormann, executive director of Off-Premise & CRM at Applebee’s, released a statement that made us pretty dang hungry just reading it:

"This National Chicken Wing Day Applebee’s has you covered, whether you’re on team boneless or bone-in, mark your calendars for July 29 to take advantage of this savory one-day To Go offer – and remember to use code WINGDAY25 at checkout!"

How Do Applebee's Chicken Wings Compare to Other Restaurants?

Apparently, pretty darn good. Back in 2024, Applebee's boneless wings won a double blind taste test of its Classic Buffalo sauced Boneless Wings.

Applebee’s was crowned with the title of "America’s Favorite Boneless Wings."

How Many Applebee's Locations Are There in America?

According to ScrapeHero, there are 1,481 Applebee's locations across America, so it should be easy to find your wings on July 29.

25 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess