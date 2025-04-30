One of the Last Remaining RadioShack Stores Just Closed

One of the last remaining RadioShack locations in America just locked their doors for the last time.

NBC Washington reports that a Prince Frederick, Maryland RadioShack — about 45 miles or so from Washington, D.C. — just closed forever on April 26, after 50 years in business.

The store owner died in January, so the family decided it was time to close up shop.

Shocked that there were any RadioShack stores left? There aren't many — only six brick and mortar locations remain, according to the RadioShack website. The rest of the locations are just RadioShack authorized dealers, meaning they are named something else, but are authorized by RadioShack to sell RadioShack goods.

It's similar to Sharper Image — they no longer have storefronts, but you can still get their products at authorized Sharper Image retailers.

DCNewsNow walked around the just-closed RadioShack in Maryland one last time before it shut down. They showed us nearly bare shelves, with radio antennas, landline phones and CD changers still available to purchase.

Store manager Cindy Henning has seen some things, having worked at the store for 34 years. She recalls that they stocked items you couldn't buy elsewhere, like cordless phones, which are still useful in southern Maryland, as many people have landlines.

Henning was there when the shop went dark on April 26. She was actually the one to flip the "open" sign to "closed" one final time.

"I'm glad the era is ending. I want it to end on a good note," she says.

Radioshack DC News Now, Youtube loading...

