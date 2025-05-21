JCPenney Permanently Closing Down Locations in Just Days — Here’s the List

On May 25, seven locations of the once thriving department store JCPenney will close their doors forever.

Like many storefronts, JCPenney struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, shutting down hundreds of stores.

Now, seven more locations will put locks on the doors for good. In the days leading up to the closures, inventory has been marked down as much as 90 percent off

USA Today reports that the closures will take place in seven states:

California Colorado Idaho Kansas New Hampshire North Carolina West Virginia

A representative for JCPenney wants people to know that these closures are just normal day-to-day operations and have nothing to do with the company's financial woes of the past.

"Isolated closures happen from time to time due to expiring lease agreements, market changes, or other factors," the rep says.

What are the "other factors"? Could they be inflation, interest rates, rent, and labor costs? Those factors make it it harder to maintain a profit when increased.

The other question is: What will happen to these giant retail spaces that are all end-cap stores at major malls and shopping centers?

It is quite possible that defunct JCPenney locations could turn into larger, more sustainable options, like some closed-down Macy's locations are hoping to.

But wait, there's more.:There were actually supposed to be eight JCPenney locations closing at the end of May, but the 8th location got saved in the final hour — but it won't survive much longer. The lease has only been extended through the end of August.

