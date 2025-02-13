JCPenney Shutting Down Locations Across America — Here’s Why

Things haven't been going to great for department store giant JCPenney.

The retailer has announced that they have come to a difficult decision to close 8 stores in 8 different states.

The Independent reports that, according to a spokesperson for JCPenney, that while the company does not "have plans to significantly reduce our store count, we expect a handful of JCPenney stores to close by mid-year."

JCPenney gave three reasons for the closures, but they are sort of a blanket and generic response: "Expiring lease agreements, market changes and other factors."

JCPenney Locations Closing in 2025:

-JCPenney at The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno, Calif.

-JCPenney at The Shops at Northfield in Denver, Colo

-JCPenney at the Pine Ridge Mall in Pocatello, Idaho.

-JCPenney at West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kan.

-JCPenney at Annapolis Mall in Annapolis, Md.

-JCPenney at Asheville Mall in Asheville, NC

-JCPenney at Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

-JCPenney at Charleston Town Center in Charleston, WV

As you can see, the closures span the United States and are not isolated to any part of the country. These stores are either underperforming, or the lease has expired and it's not worth it to the company to renew, due to the lack of profit at said location.

JCPenney seems to have a will to survive. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy during the COVID pandemic and have successfully emerged, save for the 8 closures that are scheduled.

According to Scrape Hero, JCPenney still operates a whopping 659 locations across America.

The 25 Best Country Songs of the Last 25 Years (2000-2024) The best country songs of the last 25 years were felt and heard. Commercial impact was a factor, but emotional impact is what separates these songs from others released in the 2000s.

Technically the century began in 2001, but we reached back to 2000 to summarize this list of top songs. Alan Jackson is the only artist with two songs, but you'll find 11 Entertainer of the Year winners scattered across a playlist the required several stunning exclusions.

Curious as to why your favorite song missed the cut? Well, there are only 25 spots for the best of 25,000 country song releases. Hard decisions needed to be made! Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes