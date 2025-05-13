Where’s My Money? Big Bank Chain Abruptly Closing 38 Locations

If you bank at TD Bank, this is important: The chain just made the announcement that they will be closing 38 locations, and quickly.

TD Bank is the tenth-largest banking chain in America, but they need to do some slimming down — and they will, all up and down the east coast of America.

My Central Jersey is reporting that on June 5, TD Bank will lock the doors at these locations. This includes multiple closings in most of the states that are affected:

Connecticut (2), D.C. (1), Florida (3), Maine (4), Massachusetts (6), New Hampshire (4), New Jersey (5), New York (5), Pennsylvania (3), South Carolina (2) and Virginia (2).

TD Bank has somewhat of a weird past, as last year, the chain pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering and agreed to pay $3 billion in penalties.

TD Bank swears up and down, though, that these 38 closures are only due to business as usual — the need to shutter locations is that they don't see as much foot traffic as needed for the branch to thrive.

A spokesperson for TD Bank says they are "committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for our impacted customers and colleagues and look forward to serving them at one of our over 1000+ TD Bank locations or through our digital banking products and services."

If you bank at a physical TD Bank branch that is closing on June 5, you can either change your main TD Bank branch that your account is linked to and continue living your life to the fullest, or you can pull out all of your funds and go to another bank chain.

