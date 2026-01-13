The &#8216;Are You Dead?&#8217; App for People Who Live Alone Surges to No.1

The ‘Are You Dead?’ App for People Who Live Alone Surges to No.1

Canva

A morbid-sounding iPhone app called "Are You Dead?" has become a viral hit and now sits in the top 10 most-downloaded paid-for services, according to Apple's U.S. chart, while in China, the app is the most downloaded paid-for app on iPhone.

What Is the "Are You Dead?" App?

The app is designed for young and old alike who live alone and are in fear of dying with nobody realizing that they are gone.

According to Encyclopedia.com, opinion studies show that a large share of people fear many different aspects of dying alone, with one survey finding around 43 percent of people worried about being left alone at death.

How Does the "Are You Dead?" App Work?

According to Gizmodo, you download the app and pick a friend or family member as an emergency contact. Then, every two days you have to tap a big button in the app to say, "I’m okay/ alive."

If you don’t check in for two days in a row, the app automatically notifies your chosen contact — basically saying, "Hey, this person hasn’t checked in and might need help."

Taste of Country logo
Get our free mobile app

The app first launched back in May of 2025, but in recent weeks it has begun to gain momentum, hitting the top spot in China, and also peaking at No. 6 in the U.S.

READ MORE: In Memoriam: Country Stars Who Died In 2025

Creators of the app say the app isn't just for the elderly.

They say, "Whether you’re a solo office worker, a student living away from home, or anyone choosing a solitary lifestyle, 'Are You Dead?' serves as your safety companion to make solitary life more reassuring."

Scroll though the photos below to see what song was the biggest hit the year you were born.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Most Popular Country Album From the Year You Were Born

Find out which country singer dominated on this list of the most popular albums from the year you were born or graduated high school.

This list is based on sales date from the Soundscan era (1991 to 2022) and total weeks spent atop Billboard's Hot Country Albums chart (1964-1990).

In 1999, Shania Twain's Come on Over album became the first to top the year-end chart in back-to-back years, but that feat has been done four times since, most recently in 2022. Which country album defined your childhood? Scroll down to find out.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Pop Culture
Categories: Country Music News

More From Taste of Country