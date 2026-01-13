A morbid-sounding iPhone app called "Are You Dead?" has become a viral hit and now sits in the top 10 most-downloaded paid-for services, according to Apple's U.S. chart, while in China, the app is the most downloaded paid-for app on iPhone.

What Is the "Are You Dead?" App?

The app is designed for young and old alike who live alone and are in fear of dying with nobody realizing that they are gone.

According to Encyclopedia.com, opinion studies show that a large share of people fear many different aspects of dying alone, with one survey finding around 43 percent of people worried about being left alone at death.

How Does the "Are You Dead?" App Work?

According to Gizmodo, you download the app and pick a friend or family member as an emergency contact. Then, every two days you have to tap a big button in the app to say, "I’m okay/ alive."

If you don’t check in for two days in a row, the app automatically notifies your chosen contact — basically saying, "Hey, this person hasn’t checked in and might need help."

The app first launched back in May of 2025, but in recent weeks it has begun to gain momentum, hitting the top spot in China, and also peaking at No. 6 in the U.S.

Creators of the app say the app isn't just for the elderly.

They say, "Whether you’re a solo office worker, a student living away from home, or anyone choosing a solitary lifestyle, 'Are You Dead?' serves as your safety companion to make solitary life more reassuring."

