Artificial Dyes Being Removed From Jell-O, Crystal Light + Kool-Aid

Kraft Heinz, the parent company of Jell-O, Crystal Light and Kool-Aid, has just announced that they will remove all artificial dyes from their most popular products.

Entrepreneur is reporting that Kraft Heinz wants to eliminate products in their catalog with artificial dyes by 2027. That is about 10 percent of items that the brand offers.

To do that, they will assemble a team that will take a peek under the hood at the ingredients of Jell-O, Crystal Light, Kool-Aid, MiO and Jet-Puffed marshmallows and figure out how to eliminate the artificial dyes used to attain the color. Those dyes will be replaced by natural ingredients.

This will likely alter the color profiles of most of those foods. So, the green Jell-O that you grew up eating might be getting a different hue of green, but Kraft Heinz promises that the taste will remain the same.

It all boils down to a handshake and a meeting between Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera and U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in March, where the two came to an "an understanding" to remove artificial food colorings from products within the next few years.

One could say that Kraft Heinz is just getting ahead of what they see coming for the future of America: The banning of artificial food dyes as a whole.

In January, the FDA announced a ban of Red No. 3, and all brands must comply with the removal of it by 2027. Now they're working on bans for Yellow 5 and Blue 1 by the end of 2026.

While most companies might struggle with these timelines, Kraft Heinz is getting in front of them and working hard to make sure that they get the new formulas spot on, so the only difference consumers might notice is the color, not the taste.

