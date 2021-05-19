Garth Brooks is one of the most respected artist-songwriters in country music, and he's written some of his own biggest hits. But his credits don't stop there: Brooks has also turned out songs that other artists recorded, including some you probably had no idea about.

In fact, it was another country music legend who gave Brooks one of his earliest cuts. A female country icon recorded one of his biggest hits before he cut it himself, but her version didn't see the light of day until years later.

The sheer range of artists who've cut Brooks' songs is a testament to how wide his own musical tastes are. Sure, most of the artists who've recorded his songs are country, but there's also a legendary Southern rock group among the artists who've recorded Garth Brooks songs, as well as a pop-leaning band and even a band that's part of the U.S. military.

Read on to discover the most surprising artists who have recorded Garth Brooks songs.