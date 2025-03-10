Ashley McBryde Celebrates Another Huge Milestone in Her Sobriety Journey

Ashley McBryde has hit another huge milestone in her journey of sobriety: 1,000 days sober.

The "One Night Standards" singer took to her social media to celebrate her big win, and her message is very inspirational, especially for people who might be struggling with sobriety themselves.

McBryde posted a two-slide carousel of pictures on Instagram, the first one being a photo of herself holding up a giant poster board sign that reads "1000 Days Sober."

She followed that with a large inspirational message:

1,000 days, 1,000 moons.

1,000 hangovers skipped.

1,000 drunk “I’m sorry’s” I didn’t have to say.

1,000 times in a row I made the choice to not pick it up or not miss it when the smell crossed my nose.

1,000 times I have shown that the power of the love of a song and the love of the road are stronger than the pull to ever go back to who I was.

1,000 “I love you’s” I say to my reflection. I see the woman I am now and the woman I am on my way to being and I have love and compassion for the woman I was and I care for her daily. Wherever you are in your journey, day 1, day 0…. Day 400 or day zero again for the 10th time. It is worth it. Every day is a milestone.

Every version of you was necessary to be who you are now. So love them.

The Grammy Award winner is proud to show off the fact that she is able to operate and function at her highest level while sober, and she wants to make sure that her fans not only celebrate with her, but can find the sign within her journey to possibly spark the beginning of someone else's, if needed.

In the past, McBryde recalled that she'd brag about how she could drink someone "under the table."

"What an awful thing to admit. You are so weak that you have to drink an entire bottle of anything, unless just feel what you feel," she said in 2023.

PHOTOS: Ashley McBryde Becomes the Newest Member of the Grand Ole Opry Ashley McBryde was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in a ceremony that took place during the live show on Saturday night (Dec. 11) in Nashville. Eric Church and Terri Clark were on hand for the festivities, which were held two months after being unexpectedly invited by Garth Brooks during a live television appearance.