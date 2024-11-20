Ashley McBryde fought off nerves to pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson at the 2024 CMA Awards.

The singer's acoustic performance was not teased and barely announced. She stood alone and sang "Help Me Make It Through the Night," a No. 1 song for Sammi Smith in 1970.

Kristofferson famously wrote the song — it's one of his most famous lyrics.

Kristofferson died on Sept. 28, 2024 at the age of 88, marking the conclusion of one of the most impactful careers in country music history.

Talking to Taste of Country ahead of the show, McBryde admitted she was nervous.

"Especially in a room full of people who do what you do for a living," she shared. "They are going to know if you did it wrong … or if you make a choice that they’re like, 'That was self indulgent.'"

“Plus, I like to overthink things,” she quips. “So I’ll just be inconsolably anxious the whole time."

Even more emotional than McBryde's performance was the frequent camera shots of his widow, Lisa Meyers. She held back tears and smiled, then celebrated the moment — a great tribute to the late country legend.

Kristofferson made significant contributions to the country songbook, penning classics like "Me and Bobby McGee" and "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down." His resume includes success as a solo artist and actor, too. In the 1980s, he teamed with Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings to create the supergroup The Highwaymen.

While he quietly retired from music in 2020, he still occasionally made public appearances, including at the 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion ceremony. His last performance may have been at Willie Nelson's birthday party in May of 2023.

Kristofferson's death left a profound impact on stars throughout the music and entertainment industries; celebrities including Reba McEntire, Barbra Streisand, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood all reflected on the loss.

Just under two months after his death, Kristofferson's absence still seemed fresh to many in attendance at the CMA Awards, with several singers wiping away tears as they watched from their seats in the crowd.

The 2024 CMA Awards took place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and aired on ABC. Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning co-hosted the show.

