Nearly two-and-a-half years ago, Ashley McBryde was at a crossroads in her life: Continue down the path she was on, or make a change for the better.

She chose the latter, which was a life of sobriety. And she hasn't looked back.

The country singer recently celebrated a major milestone in her sober journey: She crossed the 900-day mark.

"I'm so grateful for today," she writes on a video that shows her in the middle of a boxing workout. "900 days sober."

Her caption dives a little deeper into her journey as she recalls the day she examined her life and made a big change.

"The gut punch (understatement) when I realized a choice HAD to be made," she recalls. "It was either continue and die, or stop and learn to live."

"The pain I caused and was in myself ... it's the hardest thing I've ever chose to examine and take action on," she admits. "And the best decision I've ever made."

"900 days sober is worth celebrating. And whatever day you may be on is worth celebrating too!!"

Why Ashley McBryde Decided to Get Sober

Nine-hundred days of sobriety means McBryde began her journey to sobriety in the summer of 2022. The country singer did not make any big announcements about her decision, nor did she even talk about it until she was at least a year in.

During a visit with Today's Country Radio in 2023, she opened up about her fear of falling back into old habits during that first year.

One thing that has helped McBryde's commitment is identifying why she began drinking so heavily in the first place. She realized she didn't know what to do with feelings that made her uncomfortable, but that has changed now.

"I knew how to hurt before, and add extra to it for no reason," she explains. "Now, when I'm uncomfortable, I say out loud, 'I know how to be uncomfortable.'"