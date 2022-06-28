Ashley McBryde is taking some time off the road. The singer's team issued a statement on her Facebook page, explaining that she will not be performing the next few weeks, but she's looking forward to being back in front of her fans sooner rather than later.

"For personal reasons, Ashley will not be performing for a few weeks," the statement reads. "We will share more details regarding when she will be back on the road as soon as they become available."

The statement also included a message directly from the singer to her fans: "She wants you to know that she loves you all and misses you and will be back soon stronger than ever!" it continued.

Facebook Facebook loading...

McBryde has been relatively quiet on social media lately. She played Nashville's CMA Fest earlier this month, and performed at Naomi Judd's public memorial service in mid-May, and she's also among the acts who are scheduled to perform alongside Wynonna Judd as part of the Judds' reconfigured, star-studded tour following Naomi's death.

McBryde's tour calendar still lists many dates on the books for July, including festival dates and several stops as an opening act for the summer leg of Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour. Missing are next weekend's (July 8-9) dates on that tour. Her next scheduled date on her website is July 14.

Bentley hasn't addressed McBryde's upcoming absences, but last Wednesday (June 22), he announced that Elle King would be joining the Beers on Me Tour for that weekend. It's not clear whether King plans to stay on the Beers on Me Tour for longer.