Ashley McBryde Devastated After an ‘Unthinkable Tragedy’

Ashley McBryde is mourning the loss of a friend so close, she was a member of his wedding party.

The singer shared her grief on social media, revealing that her friend Tyler Persun died unexpectedly earlier this month. His wife Brielle was also a close friend of McBryde's. She shared a photo from the Persuns' wedding, which includes the bride and groom as well as two more friends in bridesmaids' dresses matching McBryde's.

"We put our arms around each other during this time of unthinkable tragedy," McBryde wrote, adding, "...I'd say more but I just don't have the words."

She also shared a link to a GoFundMe established for the Persun family, which includes the couple's four-month-old son, Colby. According to his obituary, Persun was 35 years old at the time of his death, which took place on Jan. 10. No cause of death is listed.

The GoFundMe is intended to raise money for end-of-life expenses as well as the everyday costs of raising a baby, such as diapers and formula.

Ashley McBryde, Instagram Ashley McBryde, Instagram loading...

Past posts on McBryde's Instagram show that she's been close to the Persun family for multiple years.

The singer shared a snapshot of herself with Persun in January 2022, writing, "I got to hug this hunk of a man whom I have loved since I first shook his hand."

In music news, McBryde is gearing up for a busy year of touring in 2025. She also celebrated 900 days of sobriety late last year.