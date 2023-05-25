Country and hard rock convened this week when Halestorm released a version of their song "Terrible Things" featuring Ashley McBryde.

The original version of the song featuring the vocals of lead singer Lzzy Hale was released on the band's Back From the Dead album, and now it's getting a new life with the addition of McBryde.

According to Hale, the country singer was the perfect person to help "elevate" the track.

"'Terrible Things’ is a song about hope and forgiveness of one’s self, and this world we live in,” Hale explains in a press release. "To elevate the heart of this track we asked the baddest woman in Nashville, Ashley McBryde, to lend her incredible voice. I’m so in awe of her power and am so grateful to have her join us! I know the message will resonate and inspire you. We are imperfect beings, capable of so much evil. But I will not lose faith, because in my dreams I believe we are not these 'Terrible Things.'"

McBryde, for her part, says she was somewhat shocked and very pleased to be invited onto the track.

"I’ve loved Halestorm for longer than I can remember,” she says. “I thought my team was messing with me when they said Lzzy asked if I wanted to sing on ‘Terrible Things’ with them. But it turns out they were being serious, so of course I said yes. I am so happy to be on this track with Lzzy. She’s a phenomenal human being and someone I continue to look up to.”

The song begins with a bit of a country flair, featuring acoustic guitar, while Hale launches into the first verse. McBryde then offers harmony in the first chorus, as the two sing about the darkness in "a world on its knees." The country singer gets a solo moment in the second verse, and takes lead in the second chorus as well. The two then trade vocals and sing together for the rest of the high-powered track.

There's also a new music video, which follows the journey of a young girl as she encounters the brokenness of the world. Hale and McBryde appear in the video to sing from a balcony in an industrial, city-like setting.

The video directs viewers to a link for a Runaway & Homeless Youth and Relationship Violence toolkit. Watch below: