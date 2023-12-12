One of the hottest new songs in country music is a mashup of 10 iconic rap songs from the 1990s. Newcomer Austin Williams' "90's Rap Mashup" tributes Nelly, Dr. Dre, Master P and more.

Austin Williams was raised in Pleasant View, Tenn., about 30 minutes northwest of Nashville.

He's 19 years old and says he grew up listening to the '90s hip-hop songs with his father.

Previously, his song "Wanna Be Saved" cracked Billboard's Country Digital Songs Sales chart.

The lyrics to "90's Rap Mashup" are performed to a steady guitar and drum track. It's almost word-for-word, but in a few cases, the Tennessee native takes liberties. For example, Master P drops the N-word in his version of "Bourbon and Lacs." Williams sings about his "buddies" instead.

Elsewhere the teen singer swaps cities during "Nuthin' But a "G" Thang" and changes the girl's name in City High's "What Would You Do?" That song gets the most air time, and while not every country fan will relate to the specific struggles "Maria" is facing, they'll recognize similarities all around them.

Find all the lyrics to "90's Rap Mashup" below, as well as the original songs Williams pulls from.

Who Is Austin Williams?

Austin Williams may be getting attention by national media for the first time, but he's been growing a fanbase for some time. On Instagram, the "90's Rap Mashup" singer has over 117,000 followers. Add to that another 477K on TikTok.

The Wanna Be Saved EP dropped in September, not long after the title track earned over 500,000 streams on the day it hit digital platforms. A note from his publicist adds that Williams started to sing and write songs during his recovery from a life-changing surgery at age 15.

Williams co-wrote six of the seven songs on Wanna Be Saved, a collection of modern country songs in the style of Morgan Wallen.

Look for Williams to join Warren Zeiders on tour in 2024. As of Monday (Dec. 11), "90's Rap Mashup" was at No. 7 on the digital song sales chart, up two spots from the week prior.

Here Are the Lyrics to Austin Williams, "90's Rap Mashup" (With Original Songs):

DMX, “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem”

Stop, drop, shut 'em down, open up shop singin / Oh, no, that's how Ruff Ryders roll.

Nelly, “Country Grammar”

I’m goin down down baby, yo' street in a Range Rover (c'mon) / Street sweeper baby, cocked ready to let it go / Shimmy shimmy cocoa what, listen to it pound / Light it up and take a puff, pass it to me now.

Master P, “Bourbons and Lacs”

I got that wood grain with the leather seats / I got the windows so dark you need a flashlight to see me / Smokin' on that doja / Four of my buddies in the back screamin' no limit soldiers.

Dr. Dre, “Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang”

One, two, three and to the four / Snoop Doggy Dogg and Dr. Dre is at the door / Ready to make an entrance so back on up / Cause you know we're about to rip stuff up / Give me the microphone first so I can bust it like a bubble / LA and Nashville together, man you know you in trouble / Ain't nuthin’ but a G thang, baby / Y’all locked out people so we're crazy.

Master P, “Ghetto Love”

I remember walking you from school and homies hate me / But I ain't trippin’ cause I knew one day girl you'd be my lady / You’ll probably have my babies, I know it sounds crazy / But thugs need love and if you real girl save me.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, “1st of the Month”

Wake up, wake up, wake up it's the 1st of the month / Get up, get up, get up so cash your checks and get up / Wake up, wake up, wake up it's the 1st of the month / Get up, get up, get up everybody singin’.

Nelly, “Air Force Ones”

Give me two pairs / Cause I need two pairs / So I can get to stompin' in my Air Force Ones / Get to stompin' in my Air Force Ones.

Afroman, “Crazy Wrap”

Sayin Colt 45 and two Zigzags / Baby, that's all we need / We can go to the park after dark / We can smoke that tumbleweed / As the marijuana burn we can take our turn / Singin' them dirty rap songs / Stop and hit the bong like Cheech and Chong / Sellin tapes from here to Hong Kong / So roll, roll, roll my joint / Pick out the seeds and stems / Feeling high as hell / Flyin' through Palmdale / Skatin on Dayton rims / So roll, roll, the '83 Cadillac Coupe De Ville / If my tapes and my CDs just don't sell, I bet my Caddy will.

Lil’ Troy, “Wanna Be a Baller

I wanna be a baller, shot caller / Twenty-inch blades on my Impala / Caller gettin' paid tonight / Swisher rolled tight, gotta sprayed by Ike / I hit the highway, making money then fly way / But there's got to be a better way / A better way, better way, yeah.

City High, “What Would You Do?”

Boys and girls wanna hear a true story / Saturday night I was at this real wild party / They had the liquor overflowing the cup / About five or six strippers trying to work for a buck / And I took one girl outside with me / Her name was Maria, she went to junior high with me / I said, Why you up in there dancing for cash / I guess a whole a lot's changed since I seen you last / She said what would you do if your son was at home / Crying all alone on the bedroom floor / And he's hungry / And the only way to feed him is to, sleep with a man for a little bit of money.

And his daddy's gone / Somewhere smoking rock now, in and out of lockdown / I ain't got a job now / So for you this is just a good time, but for me this is what I call life.