Baby Born at Krispy Kreme Gets Free Donuts Forever

Who needs a hospital when you have a Krispy Kreme nearby?

Sha’Nya Bennett wasn't expecting it, but had to let Mother Nature take over in the parking lot of a Krispy Kreme donut shop in Dothan, Ala. in January.

Due to an unprecedented snowstorm, a very pregnant Bennett and her partner, Keon Mitchell, weren't able to make it to the hospital to deliver their baby — he was coming into the world right then and there!

The couple were approaching a Krispy Kreme, so Mitchell quickly made a U-turn into the parking lot, according to The Guardian.

Within moments of parking, baby boy Dallas was born in the car, just before emergency services arrived. An ambulance took the newborn to nearby Flowers Hospital for a checkup, and both mother and child were reported to be in great health.

But the best part is what happened when Krispy Kreme higher-ups heard about Dallas' unusual birth story: The family received the gift of a year's supply of free donuts, as well as an annual birthday party for Dallas until he reaches adulthood. The donut chain even announced that this was the first known instance of a birth certificate listing Krispy Kreme as the place of delivery.

Krispy Kreme's Chief Growth Officer, Dave Skena, expressed his happiness about this surprise, saying that it was one of the sweetest moments the company had experienced.

"We’re just so happy that Dallas, Sha’Nya and Keon are all doing great," he says. "We’re in the business of sharing joy and sweetness, but the arrival of Dallas at a Krispy Kreme shop during a once-in-a-century snowstorm might be the sweetest ever."

The company's gesture of providing free breakfast treats for a year and hosting Dallas’ birthday parties was a pretty cool way to celebrate the new arrival.