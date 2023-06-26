Bailey Zimmerman had a rock star moment recently when he jumped on stage with Nickelback to sing their 2005 hit "Rockstar." The cherry on top of his killer performance was the old school Nickelback T-shirt he was wearing.

The moment took place at the 2023 Tailgate N' Tallboys festival in Bloomington, Ill. Nickelback was serving as one of the headliners for the event and lead singer Chad Kroeger invited the budding country artist to join the band for the song.

"@nickelback let me sing Rockstar with them," Zimmerman writes on social media alongside a video of the moment. "@tailgatentallboys was insane to say the least. Shoutout to Chad for bein such a bad--- person."

The "Rock and a Hard Place" singer was certainly hyped for the performance and delivered the lyrics flawlessly. At the end, he made sure the roaring crowd saw his shirt, indicating that he too is a big fan.

It's been a big year for Zimmerman, as his debut full-length album, Religiously, arrived in March. He's also been opening for Morgan Wallen on his 2023 One Night at a Time Tour. The trek resumes on June 22 after Wallen's hiatus due to doctor-ordered vocal rest. The "Fall in Love" singer is committed to opening his shows through Oct. 7.

Zimmerman has also announced his own headlining tour for 2024. Religiously The Tour will begin Feb. 1 in Los Angeles and continue through April 13 in the states. He will then head overseas for several shows in Europe before wrapping things up in Dublin, Ireland on May 20.

"Can I count on y’all to show up and scream your faces off?!?" he wrote on social media while announcing the tour.