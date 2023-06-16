Bailey Zimmerman Has the Most Epic Nickelback Story

As a brand new country artist on the scene, Bailey Zimmerman has skyrocketed to success quickly, topping the Billboard Country Airplay chart with not one, but two debut songs ("Fall in Love," "Rock and a Hard Place."

He has also been accepted into the music community with open arms — and not just country.

Zimmerman was on air with the nationally syndicated morning radio program Big D and Bubba in the Morning recently, and he told a pretty epic story about an encounter he had with the lead singer of the multi-Olatinum rock group Nickelback, Chad Kroeger.

He details a time he went to Winners Bar in Nashville, where he ran into Kroeger from Nickelback.

"I go up and we're talking, and he's just the greatest guy," Zimmerman recalls. "Next day, we go to dinner with Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll, like crazy table, gangster vibe. Chad runs the whole thing, he's awesome at hosting, and he hosted us that night and we're having a great time, having drinks. Chad looks at me and he goes, 'Hey, you got a passport?'"

"I was like, yes," the country newcomer says. Chad then told him, "'All right, you're getting on my jet, grab two of your favorite writers and come to my house in Vancouver, and we're gonna write songs.'"

Zimmerman went, and they wrote songs for a couple days, 13 hours straight each day. The singer, who's just 23, was overtaken by the stardom, he admits, recording vocals in the same vocal booth where huge Nickelback hits like "How You Remind Me" were recorded.

It was quite the experience for anyone, let alone a young singer-songwriter trying to make connections to right his path in music. Zimmerman is currently on tour, promoting his debut album, Religiously. The Album., which dropped in May.

