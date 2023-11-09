Bailey Zimmerman’s Collab With the Jonas Brothers Is More Random Than You Think

Bailey Zimmerman crosses genres in a new collaboration with the Jonas Brothers. The four singers have been teasing "Strong Enough" on social media, but how, exactly, did the country newcomer link up with the trio?

"Randomly," he tells Taste of Country's Adison Haager backstage at the CMA Awards. "It was just like... randomly met them in Boston. They invited me to their show in Boston after I played Fenway with Morgan [Wallen]."

The meeting was more than enough to pique the pop group's interest in the "Religiously" singer's work, and it wasn't long before they offered up a collaboration.

"Three weeks later the Jonas Brothers send me a song," Zimmerman explains. "And then all of a sudden I'm on like a text chat with Nick, Joe and Kevin. We were like talking about it and then now we have a song coming out."

Fans can hear a snippet of "Strong Enough" on Zimmerman's social media. It puts his pining vocals on full display, coupled with the JoBros' signature harmonies.

"Life is to short to be wasted / So light me up / Twist me something good / Make it strong enough / Last long enough / Before the night is up / Just give me something good pour me all your love / Make is strong enough / I'm never coming down," the foursome sing together.

"It's a smash, man. The song is so sick," Zimmerman gushes. "The first time I heard it I was like, 'Dude, this song.' I love that song. It's a freaking bada-- song."

"Strong Enough" arrives in full on Friday, Nov. 10.

The "Rock and a Hard Place" singer is already loading up the calendar for 2024. He'll continue to open for Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour, while also launching one of his own. The Religiously Tour will run Feb. 1 through May 20 with stops in the U.S. and Europe.