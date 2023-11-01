Bailey Zimmerman + Jonas Brothers Teaming Up on New Song, &#8216;Strong Enough&#8217;

Bailey Zimmerman + Jonas Brothers Teaming Up on New Song, ‘Strong Enough’

Richard Rodriguez, Getty Images, @BaileyZimmerman, Instagram

There is nobody on more of a hot streak in 2023 than Bailey Zimmerman.

Coming off the release of his debut album, Religiously, and his first three singles going No. 1 Zimmerman is teasing a brand new song — a collaboration that we didn't know we needed.

"Strong Enough" — a collab with pop's the Jonas Brothers — is dropping in full on Nov. 10, but the country singer shared an a capella snippet on social media, in which Zimmerman and the three JoBros harmonize like they've added a fourth member.

In a video Zimmerman posted to tease the forthcoming collaboration, the four artists are together in a room, lip-synching their respective parts to the studio version, but with a ton of passion behind.

The clip has garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and tons of comments. One of the comments comes from fellow country superstar Jelly Roll, who says: "I’ll your [sic] about to go to Pluto brother- you’ll be one of the biggest artist on earth real soon."

Another comment comes from the official @JonasBrothers Instagram, noting, "I don’t think they’re ready."

One could make the argument that Zimmerman has already shot off to Pluto — at least country Pluto. He is out on the road with one of the hottest country tours going right now, Morgan Wallen and the One Thing at a Time Tour. Aside from that, every single song and video that Zimmerman releases seems to turn to gold — he's a big hit with country fans.

Zimmerman has a huge tour lined up for 2024. No word yet if the Jonas Brothers will join him on the road or visa versa.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more! 

20 Best Morgan Wallen Songs — Hits Every Fan Should Know by Heart

You'll find largely singles in this Top 20 countdown of Morgan Wallen's best songs and biggest hits. But we've scattered in a few songs found deep within Wallen's two albums, If I Know Me and his record-breaking double album Dangerous.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

No. 20: "Stand Alone"

Morgan Wallen got his start on season six of The Voice — he competed on Adam Levine's team and made it to the playoffs round before being eliminated. His stint on the show was enough to get him a record deal with indie label Panacea Records, which helped him release his first EP, Stand Alone, in 2015.

While "Stand Alone" was not his debut single off the short album, it was the leadoff track. Like many of the songs in his catalog, Wallen had a heavy hand in writing it. "Stand Alone" speaks to a love that just wasn't meant to be and doing what it takes to move on, even if it means standing alone.

Read More

Filed Under: Bailey Zimmerman
Categories: Country Music News, Country Songs, Taste of Country Nights
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country