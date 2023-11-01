There is nobody on more of a hot streak in 2023 than Bailey Zimmerman.

Coming off the release of his debut album, Religiously, and his first three singles going No. 1 Zimmerman is teasing a brand new song — a collaboration that we didn't know we needed.

"Strong Enough" — a collab with pop's the Jonas Brothers — is dropping in full on Nov. 10, but the country singer shared an a capella snippet on social media, in which Zimmerman and the three JoBros harmonize like they've added a fourth member.

In a video Zimmerman posted to tease the forthcoming collaboration, the four artists are together in a room, lip-synching their respective parts to the studio version, but with a ton of passion behind.

The clip has garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and tons of comments. One of the comments comes from fellow country superstar Jelly Roll, who says: "I’ll your [sic] about to go to Pluto brother- you’ll be one of the biggest artist on earth real soon."

Another comment comes from the official @JonasBrothers Instagram, noting, "I don’t think they’re ready."

One could make the argument that Zimmerman has already shot off to Pluto — at least country Pluto. He is out on the road with one of the hottest country tours going right now, Morgan Wallen and the One Thing at a Time Tour. Aside from that, every single song and video that Zimmerman releases seems to turn to gold — he's a big hit with country fans.

Zimmerman has a huge tour lined up for 2024. No word yet if the Jonas Brothers will join him on the road or visa versa.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!