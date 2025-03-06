A Bank Error Gave Away 81 Trillion Dollars

"A bank error in your favor, please collect $200" is always a welcome surprise when playing Monopoly. The Community Chest card awards the player a little extra boost, but $200 seems like small potatoes compared to this real-life banking error.

Citibank discovered a massive bank error that lead to a customer receiving a payment of more than $81,000,000,000,000 in 2024. For those not interested in counting the zeros, that is 81 trillion dollars.

Now, one would think that this would quickly be flagged by the bank as fraudulent, but it wasn't.

In fact, the transaction was approved by not one, but two other employees who allowed the bank to transfer the funds. The problem was not discovered until 90 minutes after it happened, when a third employee noticed the massive sum on money being switched between accounts. After all, the bank itself is only worth $2.4 trillion.

This wasn’t the first time that Citibank has made a mistake in transferring large amounts of money. In 2021, the bank sent cosmetic company Revlon an accidental $900 million, leading to a long legal battle that saw the bank only recover $500 million.

No word on whether or not the customer — a short-lived trillionaire — got to keep anything, other than the feeling of momentarily being the world's richest person.

Wood is host of the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning from 6-10AM CT on the Taste of Country app, on local affiliates where available and online at tasteofcountry.com.

