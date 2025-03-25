145 Banks Shut Down Across America in the Last 5 Weeks

In an alarming new look at banking across America, 145 bank branches have closed in only a few weeks.

Mitrade is reporting that between February 7 and March 14, several banks notified the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) of plans to close branches within just five weeks.

That's an insane amount of bank closures in such a short amount of time. It seems as if the retail and restaurant industries aren't the only ones struggling to keep the lights on.

Flagstar Bank topps the list of banks slated for closure with 44 branches, followed by TD Bank with 38 locations.

A little further down the list is Chase with 9 closures.

Bank of America, who closed the most bank branches in 2024, 168, registered plans to close 9 more locations from February 7 to March 14 of this year.

This period of lights off isn't only alarming, it's a sign of what's been happening already in 2025 and what might be to come for the rest of the year.

Experts are saying that this doesn't mean that the banks themselves are going under, but rather the foot traffic that is coming into physical locations is slowing — drastically. Instead of paying several people to sit at a branch and twiddle their thumbs all day, the banking heavies are shutting down the underperforming locations in favor of online banking.

But in small cities and more rural parts of the country with fewer physical banks, this will be a challenge, as their physical banking options will be greatly impacted.

Put that with the fact that more than 200 million Americans still make cash deposits, experts predict longer wait times in banks and a potentially lower overall customer experience to come.

