Ben Gallaher is bringing it back to his roots with his new release, Ben Gallaher: Taylor Gold.

The new 7-song collection features the country singer-songwriter-meets-heartland rocker revisiting key tracks from his Time album and other facets of his career, stripping them down to their essentials in new arrangements that actually bring him full circle.

What Is Ben Gallaher: Taylor Gold?

The new project highlights 7 tracks, including Gallaher's current single, "I'll Take You," from Time, as well as fan favorite "Still a Few Cowboys Left," his viral guitar showcase "Stomp" and more.

One of the standout tracks is a new rendition of the title song from Time, reworked in a new arrangement that gives the lyrics more room to breathe.

What Inspired Ben Gallaher's "Time"?

The idea for the song came to him while sitting in traffic. He often uses his time in the car as quiet time to reflect on new music.

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"I was just looking at the clock, and it just hit me out of complete nowhere: 'Man, I wish I could move on like time,'" Gallaher tells Taste of Country.

He immediately called his longtime co-writer and producer, Neil Thrasher, and "we started writing it right there in the car, over the phone," he recalls.

Tony Martin helped them finish the song, which became the title song and theme for Time.

The word "time" carries additional meaning for Gallaher. He says it not only reflects his entire journey in life up until that moment, but it also relates back to his family.

Gallaher's oldest son, River, was just days old when Gallaher went into the studio to begin recording the album.

"We finished when he was one," Gallaher says, adding, "I really got a better perspective once I had kids. I think people's perception of time changes based on what season of life they're in. Time is the one thing you don't get back, and it moves on."

Gallaher shared some adorable photos of himself in the studio with his family with ToC, which you can view in the gallery at the bottom of the story.

What Inspired Ben Gallaher's Acoustic Project?

Though Gallaher's stock in trade is a rough-and-ready mix of contemporary country, heartland rock and '90s rock elements, "I started playing acoustic guitar long, long before I ever picked up an electric guitar," he shares.

Gallaher plays Taylor acoustics, and when he got the newest Taylor Gold model in his hand, he loved the feel and sound of the instrument so much that it inspired him to start thinking about acoustic arrangements for his existing songs, which led to the new project.

Re-arranging "Time" involved working with the existing ground tracks, but pulling out the electric guitars, as well as any other arrangement element that might overpower an acoustic track.

READ MORE: Ben Gallaher Is One of the Best Guitarists in Country Music

He admits re-working the guitar parts was a challenge, since electric and acoustic guitars provide very different sustain, as well as the opportunity to employ effects.

"I don't want to say it was a hurdle, but I definitely put more thought into the emotional side of the song. What does the song need to serve it?" he muses.

"Some of those parts I re-wrote so they would fit what we were doing, and some worked where I kept them the same. I think the hardest part was figuring out that sometimes less is more. There's some freedom and some beauty in some space."

Though he tried various songs in new arrangements before arriving at the new collection, Gallaher admits that there's one song from Time that he didn't even try to re-arrange: a classic Bryan Adams cover that's become a centerpiece of his live shows.

"I don't know how you could do 'Cuts Like a Knife' without an electric guitar!" he says with a laugh.

Gallaher says he's interested in doing some purely acoustic shows coming up, and the Taste of Country RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch artist has a lot more going on in 2026.

The Stone Country Records artist made his national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May, and he's got live shows on the books in August and October, according to his official website.

Ben Gallaher: Taylor Gold is currently available via a wide variety of digital music providers.

PICTURES: ToC RISER Ben Gallaher in the Studio With His Family 2026 Taste of Country RISER Ben Gallaher shared some exclusive photos of himself in the studio with his wife, Monica, and their son, River. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch Taste of Country has unveiled its RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch. The list highlights some of the most exciting up-and-coming talents in country music, including both men and women, traditionalists and pop-country artists — representing a true cross-section of contemporary country. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker