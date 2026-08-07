Reba McEntire's son Shelby Blackstock remembered his half-brother on Friday, admitting that the reality of Brandon Blackstock's death hits fresh every single day.

Shelby and Brandon Blackstock share a father in Narvel Blackstock, Reba's ex-husband. "It’s been one year since we lost you, a void that can never be filled," Shelby writes on Instagram.

"It still doesn’t feel real. Sometimes it feels like we’re all just busy and overdue for a catch-up call. Then reality hits all over again. It’s a painful reminder every single day."

Brandon Blackstock died on Aug. 7, 2025 after a 3-year cancer battle.

He was the father of Kelly Clarkson's two kids, River and Remington, as well as two children from a previous marriage.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married from 2013 to 2022.

The long message on social media is a symbol of how close the two men were, despite an age gap. Actually, photos shared by Shelby indicate the age gap is what drew them close.

"I’ll do my best to pass along everything you taught me," he says, before taking a playful dig at his older half-bro.

Blackstock's illness didn't become public until Aug. 6, when Clarkson shared that she was canceling dates in Las Vegas to be present for her children during a difficult time.

The public didn't know her ex-husband was battling cancer until the announcement that he'd died one day later:

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

He had been fighting melanoma.

A few days after his death, a Montana coroner confirmed that Blackstock died of natural causes after a cancer battle. He was in hospice at home in Butte, Mont.

Brandon Blackstock's Kids

Blackstock and Clarkson had two children during their 11-year marriage, River and Remington, born in 2014 and 2016, respectively. However, the talent manager was married previously. He was five years older than Clarkson (age 44).

Seth and Savannah Blackstock are Brandon's two kids with his first wife Melissa, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2012. They would occasionally turn up at media events alongside the singer and their father.