Kelly Clarkson officially signed off on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Aug. 31). She ended her seven-year run as a daytime talk show host with a full-circle episode that included performances of some of her biggest hits.

But maybe the most touching moment from the finale came from Clarkson's two children, who were in the audience.

She asked 12-year-old daughter River and 10-year-old son Remington to share their favorite memories from their years on set at The Kelly Clarkson Show. Remington spoke about making his stage debut on the show, singing Frank Sinatra's "My Way" with Clarkson's house band.

Read More: Kelly Clarkson's 8-Year-Old Son Covered Frank Sinatra + WOW!

But River's favorite memory was special in a whole other way, and it was so emotional, Clarkson was briefly speechless.

Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Shares a Sweet Favorite Memory From 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

When it was her turn to talk about her favorite memory from the show, River told her mom, "I like watching you shine every single day."

Amid a chorus of "aw"s from the crowd, Clarkson was visibly emotional and briefly turned away in response. "You got me. You just Oprah'ed me on my own show," she told River, before inviting both kids up onstage for the final moments of the episode.

Kelly Clarkson Stepped Away From Her Show to Focus On Her Kids

Clarkson has often said that her life as a mom is her top priority, and was a big factor behind her decision to end The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2026.

River and Remington's father, Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, died after a private cancer battle in 2025. He was 48 years old. In the months leading up to his death, Clarkson took significant time away from her show and performance schedule in order to be there for her children.

As she announced the decision to end The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said that the decision felt "necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

Read More: How Kelly Clarkson Held Her Family Together Through Grief

On the final episode of her show, Clarkson also spoke onstage about how important it is to her to be there for her kids.

"My kiddos have always come first. They're a big reason I did this show, just the stability, the schedule," she said. "They're also a big reason it's time to say goodbye. I'm such a proud mama. They're the greatest kids in the world."

What Happened On the Final Episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Billed as "Kelly Clarkson by Request," the final episode of the talk show allowed fans to request various "Kellyoke" performances. She sang her own hits, like "Since U Been Gone," "Sober" and "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."

Clarkson also covered "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters, which is, according to the show's social media, the most requested "Kellyoke" cover of all time.

The singer also performed her brand-new single, "I'd By Lyin'," during the episode.

At the very end of the episode, Clarkson left her viewers with a message of positivity.

"While we have to accept that life is totally out of our control, each moment, though, truly depends on how we choose to respond or react to it," she said. "You don't have to attend the negative party you were invited to."

"If you remind yourself once a day that you have that choice to respond how you really want to be, and who you really are inside, I promise that habit is going to become a part of you, and your life will respond to you in return," she added.