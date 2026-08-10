During a recent installment of her Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson turned a wardrobe malfunction into a teachable moment about positive self-talk.

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The singer was chatting with the crowd when all of the sudden, a gust of air blew up her sheer top, revealing the black bra she had on underneath.

Watch Kelly Clarkson's Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage in Las Vegas

"There's a lot of amazing things happening," Clarkson was in the middle of saying when the moment occurred. She smoothed her shirt back down, commenting, "Uh oh, there's my boobs."

It was a light-hearted moment for the audience, who laughed as Clarkson joked, "They're too small, they won't come out. You're fine."

"They're perfect," she continued, "I just mean, they're not going anywhere."

Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Won't Speak Negatively About Her Body

Clarkson also told the crowd why she wanted to walk back the joke. She referenced the Lion's Gate Portal, an astrological event thought to symbolize the power of personal intention, which was at its peak on the day of her show (Aug. 8).

"I'm gonna be honest with you — somebody was like, 'It's the Lion's Gate Portal...there's so much energy out, don't speak negatively,'" the singer told the crowd. "[So] right when I made a self-deprecating joke, I'm like, 'Just kidding, universe, my boobs are awesome.'"

Lion's Gate Portal or not, positive self-talk can help "over-write" feelings of sadness, depression or low self-esteem, according to Psychology Today.

What Are the Dates on Kelly Clarkson's Studio Sessions Las Vegas Residency?

Clarkson has been headlining her Studio Sessions Las Vegas residency throughout the summer. The first dates in the engagement began in 2025, and she did a batch of performances there last November before her return in July 2026.

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The singer is scheduled for two more Vegas dates on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. All shows are at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.