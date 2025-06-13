Traditional country music dominates this week's list of the best new country songs released on Friday, June 13. Dierks Bentley and friends, Zach Top and Tyler Childers all make the list.

Did we include your favorite new song?

5 Best Country Songs Released This Friday (June 13, 2025)

No. 5: Dierks Bentley (Feat. Riley Green and John Anderson), "Broken Branches"

The title track of Dierks Bentley's just-released album includes a Country Music Hall of Famer and the hottest rising male in the format. These men fit the part as they sing a good-time country song with a little bit of truth we all know.

No. 4: Marcus King, "Carolina Honey"

I love the way Marcus King sings this song. He immediately stands out from everyone else elbowing the crowd for attention. "Carolina Honey" is just a cool song that you'll recognize every time you're surprised with it.

No. 3: Zach Top, "Good Times & Tan Lines" (Released on Monday, June 9)

I've seen criticism of Zach Top's new song that says it's too much like an Alan Jackson hit from the 1990s. My answer to that is the title of a different Jackson hit: "Too Much of a Good Thing (Is a Good Thing)."

No. 2: Parker McCollum, "Killin' Me"

Parker McCollum has some fine songs, but "Killin' Me" is this the first time a new song of his has forced me to stop and look up. He ventures into new vocal territory as a throwback Texas doo-wop kind of beat drives this burning love song.

No. 1: Tyler Childers, "Nose on the Grindstone"

When the Grammys announced a new Best Traditional Country Album category for 2026, Tyler Childers must have smiled. Snipe Hunter drops next month. If there's more like "Nose on the Grindstone" you can just give it to him early.

Honorable Mention: Russell Dickerson, "Heard It in a Country Song"